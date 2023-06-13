Agriland Media Group has launched a new farm survey and is seeking your input to determine your insurance needs on farm.

We want to hear from you about whether insurance is an important aspect of your enterprise and what type of operation you run.

The survey won’t take long and if you follow the directions below, you will be entered into a competition to win a €100 One4All gift voucher.

Just answer the questions below and click next to complete the survey, the results of which will be published on the Agriland platform.



Are you personally responsible for organising Farm insurance for your household? * Please select an option Yes, jointly Yes, solely No What enterprise(s) is the main focus of your Farm? * Please select one option Dairy Beef Mixed Tillage Poultry Mushroom Contracting Stud Equine Pig In total, how many acres is your Farm? * Please select less than 100 acres 100 acres or more Did you shop around for Farm insurance in the last 12 months? * Please select an option Yes No Why did you choose not to shop for Farm insurance in the last 12 months? How often would you shop around for Farm insurance? * Please select an option Annually, as my policy comes up for renewal Every 2-3 years Less often than every 3 years Rarely, if at all Which insurance company do you currently use for your Farm insurance? Please select an option Aviva AXA FBD Zurich Other Through broker but don’t know the insurer Don’t know/can’t recall Don’t currently have Farm insurance Are you personally responsible for organising Car/Motor insurance for your household? * Please select an option Yes, jointly Yes, solely No Did you shop around for car/motor insurance in the last 12 months? * Please select an option Yes No Name * Email Address * Submit Please do not fill in this field.

The farm survey will close Tuesday, June 27, 2023, so make sure to submit your answers to be in with a chance of winning the prize.