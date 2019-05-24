What jobs are currently available to graduates in the agri sector?

A number of jobs have recently become available in the agri sector. AgriRecruit has a listing of some of these jobs that are currently open for applications.

Anyone who is looking to make a new start in the agriculture sector can find a list of the latest jobs on offer on AgriRecruit.ie.

The jobs are in a variety of roles such as: service engineers; farm assistants; and agricultural teachers.

Project co-ordinator

Lely Center Mullingar specialises in the sales, marketing, installation, commissioning and service support of robotic milking, feeding and cleaning products.

The company is looking to hire a project co-ordinator to cover the midlands area.

This is a full-time permanent position and your time will be spent 50% in the office and 50% in the field.

The ideal candidate should have a farming background and an interest in agriculture.

A third level engineering or construction degree is desired and the person should have at least two years’ experience in this role. Click here for more information

Service Engineers

Lely Center Mullingar – according to the company – is “growing at an exponential rate”. The entity is seeking to hire two additional service engineers to cover the Midlands area.

This is a full-time permanent position and Lely is recruiting for the midlands area – Westmeath and Offaly.

Duties will include installing, maintaining and servicing automated products.

The eligible candidate will be able to perform software updates and trouble shoot breakdowns when required.

The ideal candidate should have a farming background and an interest in agriculture.

A third level engineering, electrical or mechatronics degree is desired. Click here for more information

Teacher of agriculture (dairying)

Mountbellew Agricultural College is a private educational institution that delivers Agricultural Education Programmes for and in conjunction with Teagasc, GMIT and other education providers.

The college is now taking applications for the post of a teacher of agriculture with a particular focus on dairy.

The minimum qualification is a level eight or higher degree in a relevant agricultural discipline (minimum 2.1).

This is a permanent position and is sub-vented by Teagasc. The starting salary scale available is teacher basic grade €32,652 – €62,164.