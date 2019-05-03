Are you thinking about hitting “refresh” on your agri career path? A number of jobs in the agriculture sector become available every month, giving people plenty of opportunity to change their career path.

Anyone who is looking to make a new start in the agriculture sector can find a list of the latest jobs on offer on AgriRecruit.ie.

There are a number of jobs on offer across the sector, in a variety of roles, such as: service engineers; farm assistants; service technicians; graduate placement and an account manager.

Service engineers

Agri-tech specialist Lely is looking to hire two Service Engineers to cover the midlands area from Lely Center Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

Working as part of a service team of 12 people, and reporting to the Service Manager the successful candidate’s role will be primarily field based, and will be responsible for installing, commissioning and servicing Lely products on dairy and beef farms.

In terms of qualifications, a third level engineering, electrical, mechatronics etc. degree desired, while a farming background and interest in agriculture would also be welcomed. Click here for more information

Farm Assistant

Due to expansion and addition of two extra milking robots, Greenville Dairies is seeking a Farm Assistant to aid in the day-to-day running of a new robotic dairy unit, milking 700 high-yielding cows in the Ardstraw area, Co.Tyrone.

The ideal candidate should be able to: follow one’s own initiative; be a team player; have a good understanding and a keen eye for cow health. In addition, AI and foot trimming skills are desired but are not essential; while basic computer skills would also be an advantage.

An attractive package is on offer which can include accommodation close to the farm. Click here for more information

Assistant Herds Manager – Saudi Arabia

A privately-held holding company headquartered in Saudi Arabia wishes to source an Assistant Herds Manager to “partner” the overall Herds Manager.

To be ideal for the role, they are looking for a degree-qualified individual (preferably in Animal Health/Veterinary) with a minimum five years’ experience in the dairy sectors.

A tax-free package is on offer ranging from $75,000 to $96,000 per annum, plus a number of benefits.

Your team that you will be managing will be over 120-strong so you need to be a natural leader. The role is open to all nationalities and our client can assist with Visas for the selected candidate.

Account manager

AgriLand is currently looking to hire an Account Manager. Reporting to the commercial director, day-to-day duties include: sourcing and management of potential leads; proactively sourcing, negotiating and closing deals; assessing and negotiating online sales agreements; and ongoing customer account management.

Prior sales experience is essential and a good understanding of online / digital media / and the agricultural sector is desirable. Click here for more information

Qualified and apprentice service technician

Templetouhy Farm Machinery is seeking to recruit a Qualified and an Apprentice Service Technician at its Clonmel outlet.

A career in service offers a clear progression from apprentice to a service manager running the workshop and beyond. Specialist training will be given.

Experience with John Deere equipment is desirable but not essential; while a good remuneration package is on offer. Click here for more information

MTI Graduate Placement Programme

MTI ‘WorkReady’ Graduate Placement Programme is offering a temporary externally funded non-grant-in-aid contract post for a fixed period of 12 months, subject to contract.

Located in Bunclody, Co. Wexford, the successful graduates will be placed within one of the participating companies for a period of 12 months to facilitate and develop the research and innovation systems within the business.

Candidates must have a QQI Honours Level 8 degree in food science, chemical, life sciences or a related discipline. Click here for more information

College Teacher

Teagasc is seeking to hire a College Teacher for Machinery and Crops for Clonakilty Agricultural College, Co. Cork.

Reporting to the college principal, the successful candidate will operate as part of a team in the development and delivery of education training to a wide range of courses/programmes within the College.