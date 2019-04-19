Thinking about a new career in the agri world?

A number of jobs in the agriculture sector become available every month, giving people plenty of opportunities for new roles or to make a fresh start in one’s career.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: an account manager; service technicians; college teachers; an estate maintenance manager; and a research scientist.

Account manager

AgriLand is currently looking to hire an Account Manager. Reporting to the commercial director, day-to-day duties include: sourcing and management of potential leads; proactively sourcing, negotiating and closing deals; assessing and negotiating online sales agreements; and ongoing customer account management.

Prior sales experience is essential and a good understanding of online / digital media / and the agricultural sector is desirable. Click here for more information

Qualified and apprentice service technician

Templetouhy Farm Machinery is seeking to recruit a Qualified and an Apprentice Service Technician at its Clonmel outlet.

A career in service offers a clear progression from apprentice to a service manager running the workshop and beyond. Specialist training will be given.

Experience with John Deere equipment is desirable but not essential; while a good remuneration package is on offer. Click here for more information

MTI Graduate Placement Programme

MTI ‘WorkReady’ Graduate Placement Programme is offering a temporary externally funded non-grant-in-aid contract post for a fixed period of 12 months, subject to contract.

Located in Bunclody, Co. Wexford, the successful graduates will be placed within one of the participating companies for a period of 12 months to facilitate and develop the research and innovation systems within the business.

Advertisement

Candidates must have a QQI Honours Level 8 degree in food science, chemical, life sciences or a related discipline. Click here for more information

College Teacher

Teagasc is seeking to hire a College Teacher for Machinery and Crops for Clonakilty Agricultural College, Co. Cork.

Reporting to the college principal, the successful candidate will operate as part of a team in the development and delivery of education training to a wide range of courses/programmes within the College.

Applicants must hold a relevant Level 8 degree in Agricultural Engineering, Level 8 Degree in Agriculture or equivalent, while a full driving licence is also essential. Click here for more information

Farmed Estate Maintenance Manager

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is looking to bring in a Farmed Estate Maintenance Manager (Staff Officer).

Located primarily at its Hillsborough campus, Co. Down, this is an important role responsible for the day-to-day maintenance management of the AFBI Farmed Estate, a 300ha livestock farm comprising cattle (beef and dairy), sheep and pigs.

Completed application forms must be returned to arrive not later than 12:00pm on Friday May 3. Click here for more information