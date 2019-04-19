Pics: Parlour equipment on sale at farm retirement auction

Preparations are currently underway for an upcoming farm retirement auction, with both farm machinery and dairy equipment set to go under the hammer.

Midlands sales firm Hennessy Auctioneers will be holding an on-farm retirement auction of “exceptionally well-minded” equipment in Clough, Ballacolla, Co. Laois, on Saturday, May 11, at 11:30am.

This article will focus on the dairy equipment to go under the hammer on the day, which includes a variety of tools.

The parlour on auction, according to Hennessy, is a DeLaval 10 double-up or 20 single-row milking parlour, which includes: automatic cluster removers; milk meters; dump line; a Hygenis Auto Wash; an Ambick 20-cow teat spray unit; and a plate cooler.

Also set to go for auction are: 20 EPS feeders; a Packo 10,000L bulk tank, with two compressors; and an 8t meal bin.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

In addition, an Alfco drafting system, a 20t molasses bulk tank with a pump and a mobile galvanised hoof trimming crate will be up for grabs.

In terms of miscellaneous items, there will be various footbaths, troughs, farm gates, calf feeders, silage feeders and other items will be going under the hammer.