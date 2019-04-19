30% of new Irish tractors now have over 150hp

94% of new tractors registered in Ireland during the first quarter (January-March inclusive) of this year were over 100hp. That’s according to data from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

58% of new tractors were over 120hp – up from 56% at the end of February. 30% were over 150hp – up from 29% previously.

Just seven new tractors registered thus far in 2019 have 70hp or less.

According to Gary Ryan, chief executive of the FTMTA, these figures are “evidence of an upward trend”.

Thus far (during the first three months), 896 new tractors have been registered. That’s an increase of 25 units (or nearly 3%) compared with the same period of 2018.

Telehandler registrations

Meanwhile, registrations of new telehandlers (telescopic handlers) continued the “strong performance” of recent years. 55 new units were registered last month, compared with 45 during March of last year.

A total of 216 new telehandlers have been registered during the first three months of this year. That represents a year-on-year increase of 62%.

Gary explained: “That increase was heavily driven by the fact that 118 units were registered in January, which was nearly a three-fold year-on-year increase.

“Exactly 50% of the total registrations thus far have been in three counties – Meath [49 units], Cork [30 units] and Wexford [29 units].”

Loader registrations

Wheeled loader registrations have also continued their “solid start” to 2019, with March seeing a year-on-year increase from seven to 10 units. That brought the first quarter total to 30 units – up from 21 at the end of March 2018.