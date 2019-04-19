‘ArableApril’: Cereal sowing wrapping up; winter crops looking well

The tillage industry is continuing to inform the wider world about their work this month and readers have been busy sending in photographs for ‘ArableApril’.

There will be AgriLand merchandise up for grabs at the end of the month for some of the best pictures sent in, so keep tagging @AgriLandIreland, @GrowersGrain and #ArableApril on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, you can e-mail your pics to: [email protected].

Frank Murphy was out sowing Gangway spring barley for feed in south Wexford. His Massey outfit can be seen working in the featured picture above. Ground conditions are looking well below.

Deirdre Doyle, an agronomy technologist at Oak Park, sent in this drone footage of Teagasc trial plots in Co. Meath.

Can you find the Fendt among the oilseed rape? David Quinlan was taking a break from his day job as an agronomist at Glanbia to spray oilseed rape for sclerotinia.

Patsy Kehoe was busy showing Waterford IT students around the Seedtech trial site in Co. Waterford this week. He’s pictured talking to student Helen Morrissey.

Clarkill Farming has been busy sowing potatoes in recent times. Check out some shots from the Co. Tipperary outfit below.

The rain and wind swept the country on Monday, April 15. Filming for CROPS WATCH carried on and by the end of the day shelter was taken in a nearby shed for the last video of the day.

The Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) posted this picture of a crop of winter oats, with oilseed rape in bloom in the background.

