AgriLand announces senior appointment and further recruitment drive

As part of a major expansion programme announced today, Friday, April 19, Damien Kelly, from Rosemount, Co. Westmeath, has joined AgriLand as commercial director.

With considerable experience to bring to bear on the role, Damien has worked in the financial, agri-business and farming sectors for over 25 years.

The Westmeath man has worked with Permanent TSB, KBC, NAMA/Capital and NitroFert, where he has held senior positions including: area sales manager; head of sales and relationship management; and programme and strategy manager.

He has also worked internationally – in the role of senior programme consultant with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), where he managed a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in the agricultural, humanitarian and finance sectors.

Damien has close ties with agriculture in Co. Westmeath; all of his family are involved in farming.

He runs a pedigree and commercial herd that has won numerous awards and all-Ireland titles; he is well known in the pedigree breeding industry – both nationally and internationally.

Damien holds a business degree in finance and management, as well as a degree in psychology. He has a keen interest in sports, especially GAA, rugby, badminton and golf.

With his local GAA club, he had a successful club and inter-county career, having also represented Ireland in badminton at international level.

He currently coaches Westmeath Senior Ladies Football team.

Damien’s arrival comes at a time of huge growth for AgriLand. The company is currently recruiting across its commercial and editorial departments – with staff numbers projected to grow to 40 by the end of this year.