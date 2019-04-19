AgriLand announces senior appointment and further recruitment drive
As part of a major expansion programme announced today, Friday, April 19, Damien Kelly, from Rosemount, Co. Westmeath, has joined AgriLand as commercial director.
With considerable experience to bring to bear on the role, Damien has worked in the financial, agri-business and farming sectors for over 25 years.
The Westmeath man has worked with Permanent TSB, KBC, NAMA/Capital and NitroFert, where he has held senior positions including: area sales manager; head of sales and relationship management; and programme and strategy manager.
Damien has close ties with agriculture in Co. Westmeath; all of his family are involved in farming.
He runs a pedigree and commercial herd that has won numerous awards and all-Ireland titles; he is well known in the pedigree breeding industry – both nationally and internationally.
Damien holds a business degree in finance and management, as well as a degree in psychology. He has a keen interest in sports, especially GAA, rugby, badminton and golf.
He currently coaches Westmeath Senior Ladies Football team.
Damien’s arrival comes at a time of huge growth for AgriLand. The company is currently recruiting across its commercial and editorial departments – with staff numbers projected to grow to 40 by the end of this year.
AgriLand currently has a number of vacancies within its commercial department. Click here: AgriLand Account Manager vacancy