There are several exciting and interesting jobs up for grabs in the agri-sector at present, which will be attractive to a wide array of skillsets.

If you’re looking for a new challenge, then one of the jobs previewed in this article may be for you.

To learn more about these jobs, including all essential requirements, salary expectations and how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Mechanic/machine operator

Industrial engine re-manufacturer, Murphy Engine Overhaul Ltd. is currently looking for a mechanic/machine operator based in Cork city.

Responsibilities of this position will include the dismantling and reassembling of engines, as well as operating workshop machinery used in the overhaul of engines.

The successful candidate will also be required to repair engine components, including cylinder heads, engine blocks and crankshafts.

Qualifications and experience are an advantage but not essential as full training will be provided.

Assistant retailer manager

Agricultural merchant business, MCL Agri based in Lanesboro, Co. Longford is recruiting for an assistant retail manager to help organise day-to-day activities.

The successful candidate will be required to work in areas including customer care, accounts management, stock control and ordering, and store merchandising.

Experience would be preferable for this position, however, training will be provided where necessary. Salary is negotiable depending on experience.

EDIY assistance

Progressive Genetics is looking to add to its team of milk recording assistants with the recruitment of an enthusiastic person to provide EDIY assistance in the Westmeath area.

The key functions of this exciting position are:

Organising and setting up milk recording on a large number of herds in the local area;

Maintaining all equipment in good condition;

Ensuring excellent quality of service;

Organising your schedule to ensure all farms are serviced in a timely and efficient manner.

The ideal candidate should be able to effectively communicate with customers, and work remotely, while ensuring good communication within the milk recording team.

An agricultural background would be helpful but is not essential. A full, clean driver’s licence is required.

Technical sales advisor

Due to substantial business expansion across Ireland, Grassland Agro is looking to recruit a technical sales advisor in the south Tipperary/east Limerick, and Meath west regions.

The position includes the advice and sale of Grassland Agro’s product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements directly to farmers through local co-ops and merchants.

The successful candidate should have:

Commercial knowledge, sales and advisory skills experience;

A farming background with excellent knowledge of farming and a qualification relevant to the industry;

Willing to work hard to succeed in a rapidly changing marketplace;

Technically minded with an ability to create and close sales opportunities;

Highly motivated and driven to succeed in a challenging direct sales environment;

A full driver’s licence.

A fixed annual salary with performance bonuses and an uncapped commission structure; sales and technical skills development training; and a fully expensed company car are offered.

Client communications executive

Green Acre Marketing is looking for a client communications executive to develop and deliver editorial content, copy writing and packaging key messages specific to an agricultural audience.

The successful candidate will be required to manage all sponsorship and advertising bookings, develop written content, and work seamlessly with the digital team to achieve consistency across all marketing platforms.

The key requirements for this position, among others, include:

Excellent copy writing and communication skills, ability to develop creative content and proof content for a wide range of audiences;

Understanding of Irish agri-news and media with an interest in agricultural policies an advantage;

Supporting the team in content creation for marketing campaigns across print and digital including web, native and editorial content, press releases, Q&A’s, articles and advertorials;

Top-level knowledge of digital content creation, website management and SEO;

Champion the brand of the company to reflect its core values, bringing forward new ideas through research and knowledge transfer.

Industry experience with a third-level qualification in either communications, agriculture or a related discipline is required. A flair for writing is essential as well as a keen interest in agriculture.