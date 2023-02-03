There are several exciting and interesting jobs including organic inspector positions up for grabs in the agri-sector at present, which will be attractive to a wide array of skillsets.

If you’re looking for a new challenge, then one of the jobs previewed in this article may be for you.

To learn more about these jobs, including all essential requirements, salary expectations and how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Agricultural consultants

FDC Group is seeking to hire permanent full-time agricultural consultants to join its expanding national team.

The roles are based in the wider Munster region with the opportunity of partial working from home for the suitable candidates.

Responsibilities include the preparation of applications and providing advice in the following areas:

Basic Payment Scheme (BPS);

Nitrates Derogation;

Nutrient management planning;

Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS);

Environmental scheme;

Farm partnerships;

Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Ideal candidates should hold a relevant level-8 degree in agricultural science or equivalent with soil science qualifications.

Certification officer

The Organic Trust is looking to recruit a full-time certification officer reporting directly to the CEO/certification manager, and working with the inspection and certification team.

Advertisement

The responsibilities of the certification officer working from the company’s head offices in Naas, Co. Kildare will include, among others:

Manage the organic inspection and certification process from A to Z;

Coordinate, observe and, if appropriate, facilitate certification panel meetings;

Carry out all reporting requirements of external bodies/parties;

Allocations of inspections and sampling in accordance with the requirements of the Irish National Accreditation Board (INAB), the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), and EU regulations.

Prior experience of working with standards and/or government bodies is an advantage. A qualification in agriculture and experience in the organic sector is preferred.

Videographer and editor

Agriland Media Group is currently looking to fill the position of a videographer and editor to join the busy and expanding team of Ireland’s largest digital news publisher in the agricultural sector.

Reporting to the head of video, the role will encompass:

Filming in the studio and on location;

Working with creative teams and clients to plan video shoots;

Editing raw footage using DaVinci Resolve and Premier Pro and After Effects;

Apply motion graphics, typography and colour grading;

Live streaming events;

Produce and edit video podcasts;

Complete trouble and preventive maintenance reports on video and audio production equipment;

Maintaining equipment inventory and studio production schedules.

The ideal candidate will have two years’ experience in a similar role or within the design/video production industry. Experience in podcasting is a bonus but not essential.

Organic agricultural inspectors

The Organic Trust is looking to hire part-time organic agricultural inspectors to join a small, dedicated team where auditor training is comprehensive and ongoing.

Positions are available in Co. Donegal; Leitrim/Sligo; Cork; Kerry; Kildare/Meath and their surrounding areas.

These positions are compatible with other part-time positions which potential applicants may hold such as farm management or advisory/planner activities.

Advertisement

A level-8 degree in agricultural science together with a demonstrable interest in and knowledge of the rules of organic production, and a full, clean driver’s licence is required.

Operations specialist

The Organic Trust is also looking to recruit a full-time operations specialist working from the company’s head offices in Naas, Co. Kildare and reporting directly to the CEO/certification manager.

Requirements of this position include:

Optimising operational processes and procedures for maximum efficiency while maintaining quality standards;

Assisting with the creation, documentation and implementation of new processes and procedures;

Assisting with the creation, documentation and implementation of new processes and procedures;

Manage and monitor operational budget for office expenditure.

A minimum of three years’ operations/administrative experience is required. A qualification in agriculture and experience in the organic sector is preferred.

EDIY technician

Progressive Genetics is seeking to add to its team of milk recording technicians in the Kildare and Carlow area.

The key functions of this exciting position are:

Organising and setting up milk recording on a large number of herds in the local area;

Maintaining all equipment in a good condition;

Ensuring excellent quality of service;

Organising your schedule to ensure all farms are serviced in a timely and efficient manner.

Applicants should be able to work remotely, while ensuring good communication within the milk recording team.

An agricultural background is preferred but not essential. A full, clean driver’s license is required.