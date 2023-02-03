The US likes to do things in a big way and nothing bigger has been created in the tractor world than the Big Bud 747 of 1977, which could cultivate an acre in a minute.

It was a custom build costing $300,000 at the time, yet its production ceased in 1992 due to a recession and mainstream manufacturers catching up in the horsepower stakes.

Joint project

Now, 31 years later, the name is making a comeback with a company from Montana, appropriately called Big Equipment Company, which is building a new one from scratch with the intention that others will follow.

The company is not totally alone in this project, for the Rome Plow Company of Cedartown, Georgia, which makes scrapers and other earth-moving equipment, is also involved.

Big Buds are pure prairie tugs with no linkages cluttering up the rear

The new tractor will go on show at the ConExpo construction equipment show in Las Vegas next month, a debut which points to the dual role of this latest Big Bud.

Caterpillar features strongly in the list of its components, which is only natural as the Rome Plow Company has strong ties with the manufacturer; all its products are sold through the Caterpillar dealer network.

Big Cat sat under the hood

The engine is a Caterpillar C-18 engine, an 18L straight-six industrial unit capable of 800hp, although it is tuned to produce 640hp in this application.

The axles and 18-speed powershift transmission are also supplied by Caterpillar and altogether it is designed to be big, simple, and easy to fix and maintain – despite its size.

The Big Bud Axles are borrowed from the Cat 988 wheeled loader

The main business of the Big Equipment Company is the sale and repair of larger tractors. It holds the Versatile agency for the area as well as selling other tillage-orientated brands.

One of its core activities is the sale refurbishment of Big Bud tractors, all of which are are now 30+ years old.

The company obviously feels there is a need for mega-horsepower tractors without the sophistication which can lead to long repair times in the middle of planting.