There are a number of jobs available in the agricultural sector right now, both in Ireland and abroad.

Integrated Livestock Territory Manager

MSD Animal Health is hiring an Integrated Livestock Territory Manager to cover areas in south Galway and Dublin, with regular travel to the north and overseas.

The chosen candidate will be accountable for the sales and market development of the pig and poultry portfolio in these areas, and will work with farms, vets, co-ops etc. to stimulate market growth.

They will also participate in the creation and implementation of business plans.

Candidates must have a degree in science, agriculture or business with proven knowledge of the pig and poultry sectors. Experience in a similar company would also be an advantage.

Farm work opportunity in Iceland

A mixed family farm in Iceland has opportunities for enthusiastic people to assist in the management of a 130 milking cow herd, which is currently milking with two Lely robots.

Key responsibilities would include daily feeding and milking, managing cow fertility and health, fencing, spreading and other standard farm jobs.

This could be an ideal option for a couple looking to experience living in Iceland. There is also the possibility of another position in the farm’s guesthouse, and a commitment to a minimum of one year is preferable.

Dairy Farm Manager

A family-run dairy farm in Co. Cavan is looking for a manager who can confidently run day to day operations milking 160+ cows in a 24 unit parlour.

Candidates should be familiar with grass-based machinery and livestock farming, and should be able to use farm management technologies including HerdApp, Pasturebase and Sensehub among others.

There will also be opportunities for the successful candidate to upskill on a continuous basis.

College Teacher in Agricultural Mechanisation

Teagasc is recruiting an agricultural mechanisation teacher for a permanent position at its Kildalton Agricultural and Horticultural College in Co. Kilkenny.

The teacher will be required to prepare and deliver both classroom lectures and practical skills in the areas of machinery, mechanisation, crops and farm business planning.

They must also provide tutorials to students, prepare test papers and assess students’ skills, keeping pupils updated on their progress.

Applicants must hold a level eight degree in agriculture or agricultural engineering, be able to operate large farm machinery and instruct others in how to do this, and have strong IT skills.

Regional sales manager – Northern Ireland

DeLacy Executive Recruitment is seeking a sales manager for the entire northern Ireland region, on behalf of a prominent company within the agricultural genetics sector.

Applicants should be highly driven, have a knowledge of bovine genetics, a proven background in team management, an understanding of how to set and meet Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and have strong team building skills.

The successful candidate will enjoy benefits including a free healthcare plan, a company vehicle, a matched pension scheme and a bonus structure.

Account manager

Agriland Media is recruiting a full-time account manager to join its commercial team in Co. Dublin.

The successful person will develop sales via cold calls and warm inbound leads, creating tailored solutions for clients, and negotiate pricing to establish a long-term partnership.

They will also become familiar with Agriland’s products and services to help identify new markets and growth areas for the company.

Applicants should have a relevant third level qualification in marketing, business, digital media or agriculture. They should also have an understanding of the agri market, be confident working independently and have a flexible approach to a fast paced environment.

Technical Reporters

Agriland Media also has vacancies on its editorial team for technical reporters interested in a career in media that covers various sectors in the agricultural industry.

Successful candidates will have an agricultural science related qualification and a flair for writing, while some post-college experience is desirable.

Working in a fast-faced, digital news environment, the successful applicant will track industry trends, forge relationships with stakeholders and work closely to other journalists.

Reporting to the editor, they will develop the ability to proof, fact-check and quality-check both written and broadcast content for release on the news website agriland.ie.

Manual milk recorders and EDIY assistants

Progressive Genetics is recruiting for a number of roles based in counties across the north east and midlands. Due to continued growth, the company is seeking applications for Manual Milk Recorders and EDIY Assistance.

This role involves visits to numerous dairy farms where the successful applicant will set up milk recording systems before collecting samples and yield data.

They will be required to organise and manage all the farms in their region to ensure each is serviced in a timely and efficient manner.

A full, clean drivers license, the ability to work remotely and a clear understanding of dairy farming are key for this role. Candidates must also be willing to work at milking times and should be prepared to maintain regular contact with team members and clients.

An agricultural background would be desirable although it is not essential.

