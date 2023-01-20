The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) are partnering with Agrisearch to host webinars on optimising nutrient use efficiency.

The webinars, which are supported by the Rising Cost Taskforce, will take place at 8:00p.m on Thursday, February 2, and Thursday, February 9.

The focus of the webinars will be optimising nutrient use efficiency. With continued high cost of fertilisers, Agrisearch said, maximising nutrient use efficiency is a priority for Northern Ireland farmers.

The webinars aim to provide specifically tailored advice on how to make best use of nutrients on-farm.

Advertisement

The first webinar, on February 2, will highlight the importance of soil fertility and nutrient management, provide an overview of fertiliser options, and consider the role of clover in grassland.

The second webinar, on February 9, will aim to raise awareness of how technology can aid efficient use of nutrients, feature first-hand experiences of these technologies and their benefits, and outline some of the steps that can be taken at farm level to improve nutrient use efficiency.

Registering for the webinars can be done via the CAFRE and Agrisearch websites.

Hedge laying at CAFRE

CAFRE recently announced that it will host host hedge laying courses at its Greenmount campus in Co. Antrim, the first of which is taking place today (Friday, January 20).

Advertisement

Another course will take place on Friday, January 27, 2023. The one-day courses aim to provide informative introductory lessons on the skills and techniques involved with laying a hedge.

The college warned that places are strictly limited due to the practical nature of the courses, so registration is essential. This can be done through its website.

Robert Beggs, CAFRE technologist, said: “Hedge laying is the traditional method of rejuvenating hedgerows to maximise the shelter and biodiversity opportunities that hedges provide on NI farms.

“Hedges are particularly important due to the low proportion of woodland in Northern Ireland.

“Hedges enhance the appearance of the countryside, maintain our traditional field boundaries and provide a valuable habitat for a variety of plants and animals.”