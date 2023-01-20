

A public consultation on on the European Commission’s proposed Sustainable Use of Pesticides Regulation (SUR), which was due to close today (Friday, January 20), has been extended by a month.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is running the consultation to obtain the public’s views on the proposed regulation, which would have numerous impacts on the tillage sector in Ireland.

Stakeholder organisations, including the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) are encouraging farmers to read the proposal and submit their thoughts on the department’s website.

Submissions can be made in writing via email, with the subject line “SUR Proposal” and must be received by 5:30p.m on Friday, February 24. The email address for feedback can be found on the department’s website.

Sustainable Use of Pesticides Regulation

The SUR will replace the existing Sustainable Use of Pesticides Directive (SUD) and aims to establish better practices around the use of pesticides, to protect human health and the environment.

If passed, the regulation would provide a legal basis to implement two pesticide reduction targets outlined in the European Farm to Fork Strategy. These are as follows:

To reduce the overall use and risk of chemical pesticides by 50% by 2030. To reduce the use of more hazardous pesticides by 50% by 2030.

Additional measures included in the draft proposal are requirements for the use, storage, sale and disposal of plant protection products (PPP), pesticide application equipment (PAE), a ban on the use of PPPs in sensitive areas, training, independent advice and awareness raising.

Discussion of the proposal

The public consultation and the proposed regulation itself are likely to be among the issues raised with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue at the IGGG’s annual general meeting (AGM) next Monday, (January 23).

The agriculture minister will attend the AGM remotely, which is taking place at the Clanard Court Hotel in Athy, Co. Kildare.

Chair of the group Bobby Miller previously told Agriland that there will be a number of issues to discuss at the meeting, including the financial losses for tillage farmers under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The group is also likely to raise questions on how the government intends to increase the total tillage area to 400,000ha with Ireland, a target outlined in the country’s Climate Action Plan, last December.