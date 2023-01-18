While some farms have started calving, a large number are just over a week away from the planned start of calving.

Dairy farmers are entering the busiest period on farms, so it is important that you are prepared. And, furthermore, you should try and distribute the workload where possible.

Calving supplies

Ahead of the start of calving on farms, you should ensure that you have all the supplies required.

The famous quote from Benjamin Franklin springs to mind here: ‘By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail’.

Slurry spreading

The slurry spreading season is now open for zones A and B, but it is unlikely that anyone is currently spreading slurry.

Heavy rain and frost over the last number of days has resulted in land in almost all areas being untravellable and/or unsuitable for spreading.

You should be keeping in contact with your contractor, so that when conditions are suitable you on the top of the list.

Ideally you should be using your contractor for all your slurry this spring as well as the first two rounds of chemical fertiliser.

This not only gets the job done quicker, but also saves you time in an already busy time of year.

Animal health

Before calving starts you should complete a final check of all the facilities that will be used on the farm.

Check that the calving pens are ready and that at least some of them have been bedded with straw in the case of any early arrivals.

You should also check that the calving gate and jacket are working properly, as an issue with one of these pieces of equipment could making calving a cow unsafe.

Also, check the calf shed and again have a pen – if not two – ready for any potential early arrivals.

Calving health check

Last but not least, you should take a trip to your GP and get oyour own health checked before you start into the busy season.

If the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything it is that our health is our wealth.