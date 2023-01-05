As many farms are currently in a quiet period, it is a good time to prepare for the calving season and organise the necessary calving supplies.

The spring-calving season will soon be upon us, which means that dairy farmers need to be prepared for kick-off.

The calving season will involve a lot of long days and nights so when possible, added stress should be avoided.

One way to avoid added stress is by ensuring that you have all the supplies you will require for the calving season on your farm ready to go.

Calving supplies

The list of supplies that will be needing for the calving season is somewhat long and there will always been some variation from farm-to-farm.

Over the coming days you should look around and order/purchase any supplies that will be needed.

Below is a list of materials that should be stocked and ready to go before calving gets underway:

Disposable plastic gloves (long and short);

Gel and paper towels;

Calving ropes (minimum of two pairs);

Calving jack;

Oxytocin, calcium bottles or boluses and magnesium;

Disinfectant for navel;

Brix refractometer to test colostrum;

Stomach tubes have a minimum of two as you should have a separate one for electrolytes/sick calves and another for feeding colostrum to calves;

Calf tags, notebook or a phone app to record calving information;

Infrared lamp for sick calves;

Footbaths with disinfectant.

It is important to have all the supplies you require at hand during the calving season.

This means that when, or if they are required you have them, rather than having to run to the local agricultural merchant or store to purchase them.

While you are getting these supplies together it is also important to check that your calving jack and any other bits of equipment are in full working order.

A calving jack can be a very important piece of equipment, so it is important to ensure it is full working order.