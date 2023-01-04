An intensive agricultural model “based on chemical pesticides” is likely to pose a food security threat due to a loss of biodiversity, according to new analysis published today (Wednesday, January 4) by the European Commission.

The commission’s new report on the ‘drivers of food security’ outlined that “a likely increase in pests, decline in soil health and loss of pollinators” will present key challenges for farmers across the European Union (EU).

Researchers have also warned that changes in weather patterns are “jeopardising” food production in Europe and predict that the impact of this “will worsen” in the coming years.

The commission said that in recent years, “the effects of climate change” and environmental degradation have put food systems, including agricultural and fisheries processes, under increasing pressure .

“Primary production and the whole food supply chain are highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss,” it stressed.

In order to address the risks identified by researchers the report sets out what needs to be done to “strengthen the resilience of food systems”.

Food security

“Enhancing the resilience of primary production systems to sustain food security requires a multi-dimensional and interacting approach,” it stated.

“This includes action aimed at reducing pollution and chemical inputs, closing nutrient cycles, fostering biodiversity, sustainable use of fresh and marine waters and soil health, reversing pollinator decline, as well as better protection against climate change while maintaining vital ecosystem services.”

EU researchers looked in detail at soil health across Europe, particularly in the context of the fact that 95% of food is produced on land.

“The spread of persistent pollutants are the main drivers of soil degradation. Through filtering and transformation, soil can accumulate pollutants and become a potential source of pollution for air and water, as well as the food chain,” the report stated.

According to researchers unhealthy soils are less fertile and less resilient to erosion and extreme weather events – which can increase the risk of flooding, droughts and landslides.

The report outlined that in many cases it may take decades or centuries for the soil to recover.

It also highlighted that an estimated 65-75% of the EU’s agricultural soils are currently losing organic carbon due to an “excess of nutrients”.

“Ecosystem services and natural capital are vital for economic output, in particular in the agricultural sector,” the commission has warned.