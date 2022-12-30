Monitoring and maintaining soil health is vital on any farm to maximise herbage production, and the only way this can be done is by taking soil samples.

On many farms, the only time that soil samples can really be taken is during late-December and early January.

This is because it must be done three months after slurry has been applied and two months after chemical fertiliser has been applied.

So, prior to the closed period ending you should aim to get soil samples taken on any area of the farm you feel is underperforming.

Soil samples

The increased cost of inputs on farms in the last 18 months has put a focus on ensuring that soil health is in ideal condition.

This ensures that you obtain the maximum benefit from chemical nitrogen (N) that is applied.

Ensuring that soil pH is correct on farms is important, because a small drop in soil pH has a knock-on effect. For example, a drop in pH from 6.5 to 5.5 reduces herbage production by between 30-40%.

It is also important as a lower drop in soil pH also impacts on the effectiveness of chemical fertiliser. Soil pH Nitrogen (N) utilisation Phosphorus (P) utilisation Potassium (K) utilisation Percentage of fertiliser wasted 5.0-5.5 77% 48% 77% 32% 5.5-6.0 85% 52% 100% 21% 6.0-6.5 100% 100% 100% 0%

Although chemical inputs have seen significant increases in price, lime has not, and it remains a product that is cost effective.

Spreading lime on land that requires it improves herbage production and N-use efficiency.

Soil health

Once you have determined the pH of the area tested you can develop a plan to improve soil health in this area.

Improving soil health will not take place overnight; it may take a number of years and once it has been improved it needs to be maintained.

This means that you should complete regular monitoring of soil pH across the farm.

Improving soil fertility and health will not only increase production from these fields but also reduce costs – as fewer chemical inputs should be needed.