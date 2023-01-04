Are you looking for a new opportunity to work in media in 2023? Agriland Media Group is hiring a news journalist for its editorial team and this could be the role you have been waiting for.

The news journalist will join an award-winning team at Agriland Media Group’s headquarters based in Dublin.

The company is seeking a graduate or experienced individual who has a qualification in media, journalism, communications or other relevant disciplines and an ambition to report on all things agriculture.

If you are interested in joining one of the fastest-growing digital agricultural media outlets in the country, then submit a CV and cover letter to [email protected] by 5:00p.m on Friday, January 20, 2023.

This is part of Agriland’s expansion strategy, which has seen the launch of several new products over the past 12 months including the extremely popular podcast – The Farming Week.

Late last year, the company announced the rollout of a new enhanced and upgraded version of its Agriland app for smartphones. The latest version of the popular app includes a whole new technology stack, making the app must faster for users and elevating its performance.

Internship at Agriland Media Group

Meanwhile, Agriland Media Group has now opened its internship programme for the 2023 year.

As part of Agriland Media’s effort to support the focus on agricultural journalism, internships across various departments within the media group are open for applications.

Previously, interns have been placed in the editorial, video, creative or commercial departments, where they got practical on-the-job experience and training from a dedicated, experienced and award-winning team.

Prospective applicants must be attending third-level education in order to be eligible for consideration for the internship programme. No previous experience is necessary but an interest in agricultural affairs is desirable.