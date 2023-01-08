The start of the calving season on spring-calving farms in now just around the corner, so it is time to make the final preparations for the arrival of calves.

It is still, for many farms, a number of weeks before the first cows are due to start calving, but there is always a chance of some early arrivals, for which it is good to be prepared.

Spring calving

Ahead of the arrival of calves it is important to ensure that you have all the supplies you will require.

You should ensure that any supplies you require are present in the yard before the start of calving.

As the saying goes: ‘You are far better off looking at it, then looking for it’.

Sheds

Ahead of the arrival of calves it is also a good idea to complete a few final checks of the calving and calf shed.

Some of the key areas to check include that all the drinkers are working, no gates or damaged or broken and the sheds are fully cleaned and disinfected for the start of calving.

If you are currently completing any running repairs to these sheds it is important that they are completed in the coming days.

Straw

You should prepare the calving and calf sheds over the next couple of days so that they are ready to go when needed.

At least one calving pen should have straw, ready for the potential of early arrivals.

There is also no harm in having some of the calf shed ready with straw in general, so that there is no panic in a few weeks to get the sheds ready.

Before you put straw into these sheds you should complete any final work that is required, as mentioned already, such as fixing drinkers or finishing the disinfecting of sheds.

Getting ahead of yourself now should make it a little easier when the calving season kicks-off on the farm.