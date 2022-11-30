Late-November and into early December in recent years is often when dairy farmers begin to source spring-calving in-calf heifers.

The trade for in-calf heifers in recent years has been exceptional for the most part, with new entrants into dairying creating a high demand for stock.

But we are now starting to see a levelling out the national herd and the number of new entrants is greatly decreasing.

To get an understanding of how the trade is currently fairing, Agriland spoke with Bertie Troy from Grasstec and David Clarke from Cows.ie.

Positive trade

Speaking to Agriland, Troy said that overall, the trade was quite positive, and that there is more demand for spring-calving heifers this year compared to the same time last year.

“Animals with proven genetics behind them are a good trade. Anything that is stockbull-sired or doesn’t have the paperwork behind is a harder sell,” Bertie said.

According to Bertie, there are more new entrants looking for heifers this year than in 2021, with the easing of restriction by Tirlán a major factor in this.

There is also a good demand from exiting dairy farmers looking to improve their herds by purchasing high economic breeding index (EBI) stock.

Bertie stated that on average, high-EBI stock with paperwork are making between €1,450 and €1,600.

There is also demand for cows among buyers, but according to Bertie supply is not matching this.

Fodder supplies

Also speaking to Agriland, David Clarke from Cows.ie said that the trade was hampered by a number of issues currently facing dairy farmers.

According to Clarke, the current trade is fairly slow, although there has been a slight increase in recent weeks.

He said that many buyers are now looking for freshly calved stock rather than stock in-calf.

Clarke stated that there are three issues currently hampering the trade, and they are the changes to the nitrates; labour; and fodder supplies after the dry year.

He said that although there is no lack of heifers for sale, buyers are slow to purchase heifers.

Spring-calving heifers

There appears to be a mixed outlook on the trade for spring-calving heifers currently, but in general the demand for milk stock is still quite good.

The introduction of banding will likely have delayed, or in some cases stopped farmers from purchasing stock.

But, it is likely that there will be continued demand for high-EBI heifers going forward, particularly in herds looking to improve overall figures.

For farmers looking to improve EBI and get on par with current national levels, purchasing stock is the only real option.

Breeding from within the herd will make it difficult, if not impossible to catch up.

This is because while they improve, so will the higher EBI herds.