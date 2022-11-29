Lakeland Dairies has secured a contract extension with Lidl Ireland valued at more than €1 million.

The farmer owned dairy processing co-op will supply a range of ice-cream products to the retailer, including a festive deluxe range for the Christmas period.

The Killeshandra-based dairy co-op already supplies a variety of Irish butter and milk products to Lidl Ireland and its Northern Ireland stores.

According to Lidl, the latest contract will expand the range of locally produced Irish cream products sold in stores in Northern Ireland and Lidl Ireland to 10, and also boost exports to selected Lidl stores in the Czech Republic.

Tommy O’Donoghue, head of consumer foods with Lakeland Dairies, said the contract extension with Lidl Ireland gives the co-op an opportunity to place its “products in the homes of their customers across the domestic and international market”, and added:

“At Lakeland Dairies we pride ourselves on using only the finest dairy ingredients, working with over 3,200 Irish dairy farmers and supporting vital jobs in rural communities.”

The co-op currently has eight processing sites on the island which each year produce more than two billion litres of milk and cream used in products throughout Ireland and across the globe.

Lakeland production locations

The latest deal will see Lidl’s ice cream range sourced from the Lakeland Dairies’ processing plant in Killeshandra, Co. Cavan.

In addition to this, Lidl’s Irish creamery butter is sourced at its production facility in Co. Monaghan, while flavoured milk and UHT milk products come from the plant in Newtownards in Co. Down.

Emma Purcell, a buyer with Lidl Ireland, said the retailer has been working with Lakelands Dairies since 2000.

“Earlier this year they won an award for responsible sourcing in raw materials at our Lidl supplier recognition awards for their introduction of Fairtrade cocoa into our product range.

“We are extremely proud to sign this latest deal,” she added.