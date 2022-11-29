The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Bord Gáis Energy are joining forces in a new partnership that will offer “rooftop solar solutions” to farmers.

Details of the partnership and rooftop solar technology that will be available to farmers were distributed today (Tuesday, November 29) by the IFA to its members.

No details of the cost structure have been confirmed but Bord Gáis Energy and IFA have said they hope to begin installing the rooftop solar technology “in the early spring”.

The IFA has previously outlined that it believes solar could be one of the most reliable ways for farmers to “cut energy costs and reduce carbon emissions”.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, recently highlighted at the Green Party Conference that he wants to power the entire country with solar energy on sunny days by 2025.

Pilot rooftop solar programme

A joint pilot project had previously been carried out “to establish the commercial feasibility” of the installation of roof top solar technology on Irish farms before the IFA and Bord Gáis Energy was launched.

“The pilot worked closely with farmers from different sectors, sizes and geographies and clearly and objectively established the benefits of solar for all farmers involved,” it states on the IFA website.

The association also said this pilot had identified the “barriers to entry” for farmers in relation to solar technology and how they could be overcome.

Launching details of the partnership today James Kelly, IFA’s director of organisation, said it wanted to highlight the benefits of solar to farmers and provide a detailed assessment on it.

“We will also provide guidance on available supports, expected system performance, payback periods and ongoing support in the form of data analysis to help farmers on this journey’’.

Meanwhile also speaking at the launch Teresa Purtill, director of services and solutions, Bord Gáis Energy said it plans to “offer affordable and innovative solar solutions for Irish farmers” which she said would help them “de-carbonise their energy usage across rural Ireland”.