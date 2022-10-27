Farmers that have spaced sheeting on the roofs of their sheds will be able to fit solar panels onto them if they wish.

This is according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM), which recently outlined a number of updates made under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II).

Speaking at the Irish Farm Buildings Association Conference (IFBA) in Birr, Co. Offaly, the DAFM’s Dr. Robert Leonard said:

“There has been an update to S198, the minimum specification for the installation of solar PV systems.

“The one change we have brought in here is to allow solar panels be fitted onto roofs with space sheeting and what is required in relation to that.”

Solar panels can be fitted onto roofs with space sheeting such as this shed here

What is required?

According to the DAFM, where a solar panel array is to be mounted on a roof with spaced sheeting, the array shall be mounted so that the outlet ventilation of the building is not compromised in any way.

This shall be done by ensuring that the array is mounted so that there is a minimum unobstructed gap of 150mm between the lowest part of the underside of the array, including mounting frame, and the top of the ridges of the roof sheeting.

There shall be a minimum unobstructed gap of 50mm between the edges of each solar panel that make up the solar array. The array shall be mounted using steel sections securely fixed to the purlins or rafters of the building.

The steel sections shall be suitably sized to support the solar array, taking into account all site-specific structural and wind risks and the size of the solar array.

Where necessary a qualified structural engineer should be consulted to design the array support.

The following categories of mounting systems are acceptable, according to the DAFM.

Roof Mounted – Pitched or Flat Roof (excluding curved roof e.g. haybarn);

Wall/Cantilever;

Ground Mounted.

If an installer is uncertain if a mounting system is acceptable, they are advised to seek approval from the department in advance of installation.