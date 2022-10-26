The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, has confirmed that the €350 million cost of purchasing 450MW temporary generation turbines will add approximately €40 to the average domestic bill over the next billing year.

Minister Ryan confirmed the information in a parliamentary reply to Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan.

Deputy Nolan had asked the minister to provide details of the purchase of emergency generation capacity and the mobile turbines and the total cost involved.

In response to this, Minister Ryan stated that the estimated upfront €350 million capital cost will be used by EirGrid to place orders on the temporary generation units to ensure that they are produced and installed for the end of 2023.

He also confirmed that the ongoing operational costs will be administered from the Transmission Use of System (TUoS) network tariffs and spread out over the lifetime of the usage of the generation plant:

“Last week Minister Ryan said that the purchase of these generators was an option of last resort,” said Deputy Nolan.

“But the fundamental issues around how we have arrived at this perilous position remains.

“We know that the government’s energy policy has proven itself to be an absolute disaster and that attempts to widen the debate around alternatives such as biomethane or LNG has been shut down at every turn.”

“The end result of that is we now have to spend €350 million at a time of international financial chaos and for households to endure yet another imposition of €40 in costs just when they can least afford it.”

“This madness must end. The grown-ups and the realists have to retake control of the energy debate and energy policy in this country, because at present it feels like we are being led down a dangerous path by politicians who are acting like adolescent activists.”