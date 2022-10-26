Agriland Media Group continues to expand and grow its operations with a significant appointment to its commercial division.

Jane Murphy has been appointed to the role of commercial sales manager for the media company. She has more than 14 years’ experience in the pharmceutical industry and will bring a whole new outlook and vision to the Agriland team.

Having started her career in the banking sector, before moving to pharma, Murphy’s experience and qualifications include project management, business development, event management and sales.

Her client portfolio includes companies such as MSD, Astra Zeneca and Pfizer. She is a native of Rathangan, Co. Kildare where she grew up on a tillage farm and has a strong agricultural background.

Managing director of Agriland Media Group, Cormac Farrelly said: “Jane Murphy is a fantastic addition to the Agriland team, to take the business to new heights and develop even further the important business relationships we have with agri-business.

“With her vast experience and expertise, I am confident Jane will drive on the vision for Agriland Media Group which will see further commercial offerings and innovative products in the very near future.”

Murphy’s appointment is part of a recruitment campaign, as Agriland Media Group expands its commercial division, due to growth and increased demand.

The company is also seeking an account manager to join the team and details of the available position can be found by clicking here.

Recent appointments at Agriland Media Group

The arrival of Jane Murphy to the team follows the recent appointment of award-winning journalist, Francess McDonnell as deputy news editor at the agri-media publication.

McDonnell, who is a journalist and producer, has significant experience in covering agriculture, agri-business and business issues.

She previously worked with the several national media outlets including the Irish Times, Sunday Times Ireland, Sky News Ireland, BBC Northern Ireland, Belfast Telegraph and Irish News.

Her family has farmed for generations and is part of a rural, lough-shore community where her interest in farming, agri-business and rural issues first began.

Agriland Media Group also recently appointed William Byrne to its digital staff. Will took up the role of head of social media.

He recently graduated from South East Technological University (SETU) Carlow with a first-class honours degree in TV and Media Production.