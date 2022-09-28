Agriland Media Group is continuing to expand its team of journalists and digital staff with several appointments made in recent weeks.

The company has appointed award-winning journalist, Francess McDonnell as deputy news editor at the agri-media publication.

McDonnell, who is a journalist and producer, has significant experience in covering agriculture, agri-business and business issues.

She has worked with the several national media outlets including the Irish Times, Sunday Times Ireland, Sky News Ireland, BBC Northern Ireland, Belfast Telegraph and Irish News.

Her family has farmed for generations and is part of a rural, lough-shore community where her interest in farming, agri-business and rural issues first began.

She is a graduate of De Montfort University, Leicester and the School of Journalism, Cardiff University.

Managing director of Agriland Media Group, Cormac Farrelly said: “We are delighted to have someone of Francess’ calibre join the growing Agriland team.

“She brings with her a wealth of experience and will add extensively to the editorial and broadcast content that Agriland is already providing to our readers, listeners and viewers.”

Further Agriland appointments

Meanwhile, Agriland Media Group has also appointed William Byrne to its digital staff. Will takes up the role of head of social media with the agri-media group.

Advertisement

He recently graduated from South East Technological University (SETU) Carlow with a first-class honours degree in TV and Media Production. Will Byrne

With years of video and audio production experience and a keen eye for all things digital under his belt, he is a specialist in social media.

William also has also carved a successful career as a music producer under the alias Willhouse. Recently, he has been dubbed ‘one of the most compelling original producers in the country’ by Hot Press magazine.

Internship programme

Each year Agriland Media Group also opens its internship programme to applications from third level institutions across the country. Eva Osborne-Sherlock

Eva Osborne-Sherlock was selected to participate in the internship programme as part of the editorial and broadcast teams.

Eva is currently undertaking a Bachelor of Arts undergraduate degree in journalism and English at the University of Galway.

Originally from Co. Cavan, she currently lives in a rural area of Co. Meath. Her family, which comes from a farming background, is now involved in farm machinery maintenance and Eva has a keen interest in all things digital, media and agriculture.

“Agriland has always been passionate about encouraging and nurturing new recruits into the agri industry. It’s a dynamic and fast evolving sector and the Covid-19 pandemic really showed the importance of agriculture and the prominence of digital,” Farrelly continued.

“We are glad to bring Will and Eva on board to cooperate with the existing team in expanding what Agriland offers to the farming and agri-business community over the coming months; be it, articles, podcasts, videos or live events.”