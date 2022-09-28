The Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) has branded Budget 2023 as a missed opportunity to progress the tillage sector.

The organisation said that the budget was disappointing for tillage farmers and in turn for climate change due to the sector’s carbon credentials.

“We see nothing new of significance to the tillage farmer in this budget,” Bobby Miller, chair of IGGG, said.

“For us it’s a very disappointing budget when the government [is] encouraging farmers to consider tillage going forward via the likes of the Tillage Incentive Scheme, yet those who have been dedicated to the sector have not been specifically supported in this budget.

“The increased Protein Aid Scheme payment is welcome but that has been known for several months now and is part of EU policy rather than government policy.”

IGGG claimed that proposals sent from the tillage sub-committee of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue last July have been “largely ignored” in Budget 2023.

“Perhaps more details will unfold but there are no headline stories for tillage-only farmers in this budget.

“Support to all tillage farmers to retain the existing tillage area and help to mitigate the high level of risks in production that are forecast for 2023 could have been addressed.

“Options could be a flat-rate payment to tillage farmers or investigate price insurance to reduce risk,” Miller said.

Advertisement

The IGGG chair said that an opportunity exists to increase the eligible area per farm under the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) which has proven very successful to date.

“The government needs to invest to create greater opportunities for Irish-grown crops within higher-value food chain streams.

“This should build on current positive added-value developments in the drinks industry and the fast-growing flexitarian diet.

“Opportunities should be extensively explored, now that the 25% climate target has been set [for the agriculture sector], to promote the benefits of home-grown grains over imported grains and imported grain by-products.

“This budget is an opportunity lost to drive on the tillage sector we believe,” Miller concluded.