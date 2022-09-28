The issue of pesticide usage is one that generates tremendous interest amongst environmental groups and the public at large.

Recent years have seen calls for a significant reduction in the use of these chemicals, or their total elimination.

European Union (EU) policies are setting the direction of travel for these products with targets of a 50% reduction across many categories of pesticide now in place.

The use of pesticides on farm is currently governed by the Sustainable Use Directive. This has been intensively reviewed across Europe with a view to improving the effectiveness of future pesticide usage.

A couple of months ago, the EU published the next draft of the directive, courtesy of a sustainable use regulation. There are a number of areas in this which need to be discussed.

Pesticide usage

A recent edition of the Tillage Edge Podcast was dedicated to an in-depth discussion on all these matters.

Teagasc’s Michael Hennessy was joined by AnneMarie Dillon, a senior inspector from the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM).

She initially discussed the assessment processes that are followed with a new pesticide chemical, before it can be released on to the market.

According to the DAFM representative, an active substance within a pesticide or plant protectant product is approved initially at EU level.

“This follows a rigorous scientific assessment and a rigorous peer review process. All of this is managed by the European Food Safety Authority or EFSA,” she explained.

“Following the completion of these procedures, EFSA submits its conclusions to the EU Commission.

“Brussels will then put forward an approval, or not, for that active substance.”

Dillon went on to confirm that a standing committee, made up of representatives of the 27 EU member states has the final say, courtesy of a voting process.

“Active substances, which are approved, will be subject to periodic reviews. The subsequent plant protection product, containing the active chemical will then be registered on a national basis.

“The current list of registered plant protection products features on the DAFM website.”

Sustainable Use Directive

The Sustainable Use Directive covers the logistics, storage, management and use of a pesticide from the time it leaves the factory through to its final use on farm.

AnneMarie Dillon stated:

“The goals of the directive, which has been in place for a decade, is to ensure the sustainable use of all pesticides.

“Where agrochemical usage is concerned, a number of key priorities have been set in place. One of these is the need for proper training to be put in place for distributors, advisors and professional users.”