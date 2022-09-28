The Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) has updated the winter cereal recommended variety lists.

These now include both winter wheat and winter oat varieties. They were unveiled at the National Ploughing Championships in Co. Laois last week.

The winter barley list contains the following varieties:

Bazooka is an early maturing hybrid six-row variety with very high yield potential. It produces very long straw and demonstrates moderate resistance to lodging. Bazooka demonstrates that is moderately susceptible to straw breakdown.

It has very good resistance to rhynchosporium, moderate resistance to brown rust and mildew, but good resistance to net blotch. Bazooka has a small grain size with a good hectolitre weight.

Belfry is an early maturing hybrid six-row variety with very high yield potential. It produces long straw with good resistance to lodging and moderate resistance to straw breakdown.

Belfry demonstrates very good resistance to rhynchosporium and moderate resistance to mildew. Resistance to both brown rust and net blotch is good. The variety has a small grain size with a good hectolitre weight.

KWS Cassia is a moderately early maturing two-row variety. It has a short straw with good resistance to lodging and moderate resistance to straw breakdown. Cassia is moderately susceptible to mildew – but is susceptible to rhynchosporium.

It demonstrates good resistance to brown rust and net blotch. Grain quality is excellent, combined with a very good hectolitre weight.

KWS Infinity is a moderately early maturing two-row variety. It has a short straw with good resistance to lodging and moderate resistance to straw breakdown. The variety is moderately susceptible to mildew but demonstrates a good resistance to rhynchosporium and net blotch.

The variety’s resistance to brown rust is moderate. Infinity has a large grain size with good grain quality.

KWS Joyau is a very early maturing conventional six-row variety with very high yield potential. It has a moderately short straw with good resistance to lodging and straw breakdown. It is moderately susceptible to both mildew and rhynchosporium.

Joyau demonstrates good resistance to brown rust and net blotch. Grain quality is good. There is a breeder claim that this variety is tolerant to Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV).

KWS Tardis is a very high yielding two-row variety. It is moderately early maturing with a short straw. It demonstrates good resistance to lodging and moderate resistance to straw breakdown.

Tardis is moderately resistant to mildew and brown rust. It has demonstrated good resistance to rhynchosporium and net blotch. Grain quality is good.

LG Casting is an early maturing, two-row variety with high yield potential. It has a short straw and is moderately susceptible to lodging and straw breakdown.

Casting is moderately susceptible to rhynchosporium. It also demonstrates good resistance to brown rust, net blotch and mildew. The hectolitre weight is also good.

Provisionally recommended variety list

The varieties on the provisionally recommended list are Bordeaux and SY Armadillo.

The recommended winter wheat list contains the following varieties:

Costello is a moderately early maturing variety with very good resistance to lodging and good resistance to straw breakdown. It demonstrates very good resistance to mildew and yellow rust, plus good resistance to fusarium ear blight.

However, the variety is susceptible to septoria tritici. It demonstrates very good resistance to sprouting and has a very good hectolitre weight.

Graham is a very high yielding, early maturing variety with good resistance to lodging and moderate susceptibility to straw breakdown. It has a very good resistance to mildew. Resistance to septoria tritici is moderate.

Graham has demonstrated a good resistance to yellow rust. It is moderately susceptible to fusarium ear blight and moderately resistant to sprouting. The variety has a good hectolitre weight.

JB Diego is a moderately early maturing variety with moderate resistance to lodging and good resistance to straw breakdown. It is moderately resistant to mildew and fusarium ear blight. Diego is susceptible to septoria tritici and yellow rust.

However, it demonstrates good resistance to sprouting. Grain quality and hectolitre weight are both good.

Spearhead is a very high yielding, moderately early maturing variety. It has a moderate resistance to lodging and straw breakdown. However, the variety demonstrates a good resistance to mildew.

It is moderately susceptible to Septoria tritici. Spearhead shows good resistance to yellow rust but is susceptible to sprouting.

SY Insitor is a very high yielding, moderately early maturing, variety with moderate resistance to lodging and straw breakdown. It demonstrates good resistance to mildew. However, the variety is moderately susceptible to septoria tritici. Resistance to yellow rust is good.

Insitor is moderately resistant to fusarium ear blight but is susceptible to sprouting. The variety has a good hectolitre weight.

Torp is a high yielding, moderately late maturing variety. It demonstrates good resistance to lodging and moderate resistance to straw breakdown. Resistance to septoria tritici is moderate.

Torp is moderately susceptible to mildew. It is susceptible to both fusarium ear blight and yellow rust. The variety demonstrates a moderately resistance to sprouting. Grain quality is moderate with a low hectolitre weight.

KWS Dawsum is provisionally recommended for 2023.

Winter oats

The recommended winter oat list contains the following varieties:

Husky is an early maturing, spring type variety with high yield potential. It has a short straw with good resistance to lodging and moderate susceptibility to straw breakdown.

Grain quality is very good. Husky is moderately susceptible to mildew and susceptible to crown rust.

WPB Isabel is a high yielding, moderately late maturing, spring-type variety. It has good resistance to lodging and straw breakdown.

The variety is moderately susceptible to mildew and crown rust. Isabel has a very good grain quality with a very good hectolitre weight.