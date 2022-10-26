EU member states could see the introduction of rules that would require them to re-use wastewater sludge in fertiliser and biogas production.

A number of stronger rules on groundwater pollutants and wastewater management were proposed by the EU Commission today (Tuesday, October 26). Some of which would see countries tap into the “significant renewable energy production potential” of the wastewater sector.

Under the commission’s proposal, EU countries would be required to track industrial pollution at its source, to increase the possibilities of re-using wastewater sludge in biogas production.

Rules would also be introduced on recovering phosphorus from the substance, which would support the manufacture of fertiliser and in turn, food production.

A separate rule would see the requirement to treat and recover nutrients from wastewater extended to rural communities of 1,000 plus inhabitants.

These are part of a larger, proposed package of regulations which is estimated to push water management costs up to €3.8 billion a year by 2040, and bring an annual benefit of over €6.6 billion.

Glyphosate

The commission has also proposed to add a range of pesticide products including glyphosate to the list of water pollutants, and introduce stricter controls on them.

It would see 25 more substances added to the list, all of which it states have “well-documented problematic effects on nature and human health”.

It was also proposed that standards for 16 pollutants that are already covered by these rules would be updated and tightened if necessary, a decision which the commission stated would be based on scientific evidence.

Air quality

In addition to the proposals on groundwater and pollutants, the commission outlined a package of measures that it would like to see implemented in relation to ambient air.

It stated that almost 300,000 Europeans die prematurely each year due to air pollution alone with levels of PM 2, more than 75% higher than the World Health Organisation’s recommended ceiling.

Under the proposals, the annual limit for this pollutant would be cut by more than 50% and people suffering health damages from air pollution would be entitled to compensation if this limit has been violated.

Speaking about the package of measures, executive vice-president for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans said:

“Our health depends on our environment. An unhealthy environment has direct and costly consequences for our health. Each year, hundreds of thousands Europeans die prematurely and many more suffer from heart and lung diseases or pollution-induced cancers.

“The longer we wait to reduce this pollution, the higher the costs to society. By 2050, we want our environment to be free of harmful pollutants.

“That means we need to step up action today, our proposals to further reduce water and air pollution are a crucial piece of that puzzle,” he concluded.