All buildings will be required to be emissions-free by 2050 under a new revision to the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, which was agreed by EU energy ministers yesterday (October 25).

They agreed that from 2028, all new buildings owned by public bodies should be zero emissions, while all other new buildings should be zero emissions by 2030.

In relation to existing buildings, member states agreed to introduce minimum energy performance standards which would be linked to a maximum energy allowance per m² of the building.

The aim here is to encourage rennovations which will ultimately lead to a gradual phase out of the worst-performing buildings in energy terms.

For existing, non-residential buildings, member states agreed to set maximum energy performance thresholds, which would be based on primary energy use.

A first threshold would draw a line below the primary energy use of 15% of the worst-performing non-residential buildings, while a second threshold would be set below 25%.

Furthermore, the ministers agreed that member states would bring all non-residential buildings below the 15% threshold by 2030 and below 25% by 2034.

Exceptions will be made to these rules for certain structures however, including historical buildings, places of worship and buildings used for defense purposes.

To mark all buildings that are zero emissions, the ministers also agreed to introduce a new energy rating which will be known as A°. As well as this, another new category A⁺ will be introduced, which will correspond with all buildings that, in addition to being zero emissions, also contribute renewable energy to the national grid.

Jozef Sikela, the Czech minister of industry and trade who chaired the meeting, said:

“The building sector is crucial for achieving the EU’s energy and climate objectives. The agreement reached today will help citizens make substantial energy savings.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that gas prices in Europe have fallen below €100MW/hr for the first time since mid June.

On Monday (October 24), the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), Europe’s leading trading hub, futures contract for November closed at €99.17/MW hour.

Reports have suggested that mild autumn weather, coupled with the fact that many storage facilities have neared their capacity, is believed to be behind the drop in price.