A Kerry man and his border collie have beaten stiff competition to win the famous ‘One Man and His Dog’ title.

The BBC invited Tom O’Sullivan from Kilcummin and his dog North Hill Tess to represent Ireland in the televised competition after the pair claimed the International Supreme Champion title at the 2021 International Sheepdog Trials.

The popular TV show, watched by millions, was first aired by the BBC in 1976 and continues today as a special annual episode of Countryfile.

The 2022 competition, held last month on a farm in Bodfari in north Wales, was broadcast last Sunday (October 23).

O’Sullivan and Tess had to see off the challenge of Wales’ Dewi Jenkins, England’s Jessica Saukkonen and Scotland’s Sandy McCulloch.

Tom O'Sullivan and North Hill Tess

Any concerns O’Sullivan had about Tess’s fitness levels after having a litter of puppies proved unfounded as she scored top marks in both the first round and the final.

“She was focused on the job. When the sheep are in front of her, it’s game on. That’s the way she works.

“She’s done well for me now to be honest. It was an honour to be asked to run in One Man and His Dog and was nice to win it,” he told Agriland.

North Hill Tess in action Image: Sophie Holt SMH Photography

The Welsh-bred border collie is due to turn seven in the coming weeks and has a special place in the Kerry man’s heart.

“In sheepdog trialing, lots of different handlers have success over the years with one particular dog. We refer to these dogs as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime dog’. I’m only 38 but I have a feeling she could well be that dog, I don’t know.

“She’s a very good dog. She’s got a knack to settle the best and worst of sheep. If you have stroppy sheep she just tends to be able to control them nicely and get them around the field.

“That makes life easy then. It’s a lot easier then to watch the sheep and the obstacles on the course when you’ve a dog like that.

“She’s happiest when she is out working. Hopefully, there’s another good few years in her now to try and compete at the highest level,” O’Sullivan added. Tom O’Sullivan joined by his wife Máiread and their daughters, Aoibhe and Kayleigh on set.

2023 will be a busy time in the sheepdog trial calendar in Ireland.

In September, Co. Wicklow will host the International Sheepdog Trials, while the World Sheepdog Trials will also be held in Co. Down.

Tom O’Sullivan encouraged the public to come along to the events to see the best handlers and dogs in the world compete.

But, for now, Tess will be taking a well-earned rest at home in Kerry.

“She’ll take a break now for the winter and just chill out and help with any work that is to be done around here at home. We’ll be quietly trying to keep her fit for next year’s trial season which will start in April or May,” O’Sullivan said.