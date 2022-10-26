Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in three eastern counties this afternoon (Wednesday, October 26).

The isolated thunderstorms are set to bring heavy rain and the possibility of hail showers, according to the national forecaster.

The warning, which is due to remain in place until 6:00p.m today, applies to Dublin; Kildare and Meath.

Met Éireann has said that driving conditions may become hazardous due to spot flooding.

A Status Yellow warning for gales along northeastern Atlantic coasts from Slyne Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head is also due to expire at 6:00p.m.

Advertisement

In these areas south to southwest winds will reach up to gale force 8.

Meanwhile, the forecast for this afternoon is for blustery conditions with scattered showers and some sunny spells.

The south to southwest winds will be moderate to fresh and temperatures will reach 13° to 16°. The wind and rain is due to ease this evening.

After a dry start, cloud will build in the south and extend across the country tonight bringing rain which will be heaviest in the south.

Overnight temperatures will be 8° to 12° and southerly winds will strengthen becoming strong in some coastal areas.

Advertisement

During Thursday the rain will clear northwards and it will be dry in many areas in the afternoon with some sunny spells.

However, as the evening approaches rain will arrive in the southwest and move eastwards.

It will be another mild day with temperatures of 15° to 18°.