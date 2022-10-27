Quality weanlings are in high demand and are being sought by farmers, finishers and export buyers, according to Tuam Co-operative Mart manager, Marion Devane.

There were over 750 cattle on offer at the Galway mart’s weekly cattle sale on Monday (October 25).

“We had a yard of super quality cattle across all weights on offer at yesterday’s sale and these were met with a brisk trade and a high clearance,” Devane told Agriland.

Store cattle

Commenting on the trade for the heavier-type stores, the mart manager said: “Farmer finishers and feedlots are active for the forward store cattle and a lot of farmer finishers are out trying to buy those heavy stores before they start to dry up in the next three weeks.”

Sample cow prices:

820kg Charolais-cross cow sold for €1,740 (€2.12/kg);

750kg Limousin-cross cow sold for €1,700 (€2.27/kg);

830kg Limousin-cross cow made €1,810 (€2.18/kg);

630kg Limousin cow sold for €1370 (€2.17/kg);

685kg Parthenaise-cross cow sold for €1,550 (€2.26/kg);

Sample heifer prices:

450kg Simmental-cross heifer sold for €1,200 (€2.67/kg);

480kg Simmental-cross heifer sold for €1,340 (€2.79/kg);

Two 502kg Charolais-cross heifers sold for €1,460 (€2.91/kg);

Three 526kg Charolais-cross heifers sold for €1,530 (€2.91/kg);

Two 520kg Charolais-cross heifers sold for €1,460 (€2.81/kg);

640kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,720 (€2.69/kg);

655kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €1,570 (€2.40/kg).

Sample bullock prices:

410kg Simmental bullock sold for €1,180 (€2.88/kg);

465kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,210 (€2.60/kg);

Two 562kg Limousin-cross bullocks sold for €1,550 (€2.76/kg);

575kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,620 (€2.82/kg);

615kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,660 (€2.70/kg);

Two 535kg Limousin-cross bullocks sold for €1,600 (€2.99/kg);

720kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,940 (€2.69/kg);

790kg Limousin cross bullock sold for €2,090 (€2.65/kg).

Tuam weanling sale

There were over 200 weanling bulls and 100 weanling heifers on offer at Monday evening’s weanling sale.

“Weanlings were met with a lively trade driven by farmers, northern buyers and shippers,” said Devane.

Sample weanling bull prices include:

260kg Limousin-cross bull sold for €900 (€3.46/kg);

295kg Bellgian Blue-cross bull sold for €1,020 (€3.46/kg);

310kg Charolais-cross bull sold for €1,040 (€3.35/kg);

350kg Charolais-cross bull sold for €1,170 (€3.34/kg);

285kg Charolais-cross bull sold for €1,000 (€3.51/kg);

320kg Charolais-cross bull sold for €1,000 (€3.13/kg).

“There remains a high level of activity from local farmers buying weanling bulls and there is a particular interest for the good continental-type calves among these cohort of farmers,” the mart manager added.

“Heifers were a fair trade also and next week’s sale will see one of the biggest weanling sales of the year at Tuam Mart on Monday (October 31).”

Sample weanling heifer prices:

295kg Charolais-cross bull sold for €1,070 (€3.63/kg);

300kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €980 (€3.27/kg);

330kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €950 (€2.88/kg);

245kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €760 (€3.10/kg);

280kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,050 (€3.75/kg);

270kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €810 (€3.00/kg);

300kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €950 (€3.17/kg).

“There’s a good number of farmers there to pick up the plainer weanlings also and bring them on into store cattle,” Marion said.

“The number of cattle traded through Tuam Mart has increased significantly this year.

“More farmers are taking their cattle to the mart for the premium price.”

Tuam Mart hosts a sale of cows, heifers and bullocks every Monday at 11:00a.m. The weekly weanling sale takes place on Monday evenings with heifers starting at 5:30p.m and bulls starting at 6:00pm. There are two rings in operation for both sales.

The mart also hosts a sheep sale every Tuesday.

A special sale of Simmental cattle will take place next week at Tuam Mart. The event has been organised by John Hession of Portroyal Simmentals on behalf of the Western Simmentals club. The sale will take place in ring two after the weanling heifer sale.