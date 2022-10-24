This week’s factory quotes for beef cattle see prices holding at some sites and falling at others.

In the steer category, there is a price variation of 25c/kg between the highest and lowest-paying processors on in-spec carcasses between 300-400kg. This would equate to €100 on a 400kg carcass. There are similar price variations in the heifer, cow and bull categories.

Weekly beef kills remain high and as beef finishers will know, procurement staff are slow to negotiate on price especially at this time of year when beef supply levels are high. Despite this, where batches of well-finished cattle are on offer, processors may be willing to pay a bit more in certain categories.

Prime cattle

Bullocks are being quoted at €4.50/kg -€4.55/kg on the grid at most sites this week with base prices 10-15c/kg higher at some of the outlets handling lower numbers of cattle.

Cattle born on April 24 – April 30, 2020 are going over 30 months of age this week.

Advertisement

Procurement staff have told Agriland there are noticeable numbers of bullocks over 30 months of age appearing for processing. Some factories are paying a base price 10c/kg lower for steers from 30-36 months of age. These cattle qualify for a QPS bonus of 8c/kg as opposed to 20c/kg for heifers and steers under 30 months. Factory Prices

Heifer quotes are ranging from €4.55-€4.60/kg on the grid at most sites this week with 10-15c/kg extra available at some smaller outlets.

Cow price

Factory quotes for cows this week also vary by up to 20c/kg within grades this week.

Quotes for U-grade cows are vary from €4.20 to €4.40/kg, depending on the processor. R grade cows are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.10-€4.30/kg.

Larger numbers of O and P grade cows available are resulting in processors being more selective on cows in these grades.

Advertisement

O-grade cows are being quoted at €3.90-€4.10/kg and P-grade cows are being quoted at €3.80-€4.00/kg.

Cows that score below a 2+ in flesh and have a carcass weight below 270kg will be will be priced at a lower rate.

Finished bulls are not overly available currently with 2,000 young bulls processed in the week ending, Sunday, September 16.

U-24 month bulls are being quoted at a flat price of €4.50-€4.65/kg for R grades and €4.60-€4.75/kg for U-grades.

O-grade bulls are being quoted at €4.30-€4.45/kg and P grade bulls are being quoted at 10c/kg less.

Finally, U-16 month bulls are being quoted at €4.50-€4.55/kg on the grid.