Higher education institutions interested in expanding or creating new veterinary courses are currently being sought following what has previously been described as a “chronic shortage” of vets.

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) is seeking expressions of interest from institutions across Ireland to increase course offering in the academic year 2024-2025 or 2025-2026.

The Veterinary Work Group has previously called for a second veterinary school to be set up in Munster, due to a shortage of vets particularly in mixed practice in rural areas.

University College Dublin (UCD) is currently the only institution which offers veterinary courses, however it produces less than a quarter of vets needed, according to the group.

Institutions interested in building capacity in the veterinary field, among others, can make a submission to the HEA until Friday, November 18.

Advertisement

The HEA and the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science (DFHERIS) will select institutions that will be invited to submit a formal application for review by the HEA and an expert panel by Monday, January 16, 2023.

While the group has previously met with Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris to discuss its proposal, progress has been “extremely rapid”, group representative James Quinn told Agriland.

Quinn believes that at least five higher education institutions will offer to host a new veterinary school. “Nobody thought it would move as fast as it did,” he added.

Under current circumstances, a lot of Irish students go to eastern Europe to study veterinary medicine. A total of 260 students are currently in Warsaw, however there are also students in Budapest and Slovakia.