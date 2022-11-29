Bord Bia has announced the appointment of Emmet Doyle to lead the development of the organic sector within the organisation today (Tuesday, November 29).

The Cork city native will take on the role of the Bord Bia organic sector manager, which is the first full-time resource within the organisation for the organic sector.

Doyle will be responsible for building and executing Bord Bia’s strategy for the organic sector throughout 2023, working closely with Irish organic producers and stakeholders.

His appointment comes as part of the government’s Food Vision 2030 commitment to increase organic production while growing Irish organic exports, Bord Bia said.

Organic sector manager

Doyle will become a key member of the organic stakeholder forum, taking the place of Bord Bia’s Seamus McMenamin, who has been acting organic manager for the past year in conjunction with his sheep and livestock manager role.

Currently holding the role of Bord Bia’s UK meat market specialist based in London since 2016, Doyle will take up the new organic position in mid-January.

Prior to this, he worked as a marketing executive for Bord Bia in North America, and holds a Bachelor of commerce and a Masters in food marketing, both from University College Cork.

“The addition of Emmet Doyle as Bord Bia’s first dedicated sector manager for organics is critical to realising Bord Bia’s ambitions for the Irish organic sector.

“Emmet has in-depth experience of working with some of Ireland’s largest customers for meat, while delivering strategic value for Bord Bia’s farming and client stakeholders,” Bord Bia CEO, Jim O’Toole said.

Welcoming the appointment, Minister of State for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett said the creation of this new role is a “strong signal” that Bord Bia is backing the organic sector and that it sees the potential to grow the market significantly.

Minister Hackett added that the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) remains open for applications until Friday, December 9, and she expects to welcome “record numbers” of organic farmers into the scheme in 2023.

“Emmet’s appointment comes towards the end of a hugely positive year for organics in Ireland, which saw enhanced payment rates under the OFS, the re-establishment of an organic stakeholder forum, and Ireland’s first organic trade mission,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bord Bia will begin recruitment for the UK meat market specialist role in the coming weeks.