The semi-finalists of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year will meet at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Little Island, Cork, tonight (Tuesday, November 29), for the final leg of the competition.

The overall winner, who will be chosen by a judging panel chaired by ex Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and ex Macra president Joe Healy, will be announced at the event.

The FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards are run annually by Macra in partnership with the IFA.

The competition was launched in 1999 to raise the profile of young farmers within their community by recognising their achievements and contribution to farming.

Young Farmer of the Year

Adjudication candidates are judged under the following criteria:

Farm business initiative and innovation;

Knowledge of production costs and returns;

Vision and planning for the future farm business;

General agricultural, environmental protection and sustainability knowledge;

Involvement in agri sector and the community;

Personal development initiatives;

Farm safety.

Commenting on this year’s awards, Tomás Ó Midheach, CEO of FBD Insurance said: “FBD Insurance is proud to partner with FBD Trust to continue our long-standing support for Macra and the prestigious FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards.

“At FBD Insurance, we understand the importance of supporting Ireland’s young farmers and to help showcase innovation and sustainability in Irish farming.

“Congratulations to everybody who entered the competition and to those who made it to the semi-finals. On behalf of the team at FBD Insurance, we wish all applicants every success in the future.”

John Keane, president of Macra, added: “The FBD Young Farmer of The Year in association with Macra is one of the highlights of the Macra calendar. It recognises the very top level of farmers across our Irish farms.

“I also want to acknowledge the support of those around the competitors, be those family, friends and colleagues, as that support network is so important for all.

“Since the beginning of this competition FBD [has] been a constant support without which many of our competitions and events would not happen, so I want to sincerely thank them for their continued support,” Keane added.

Semi-finalists

Edward Treanor – a fan and player of GAA, Edward is a dairy farmer in Monaghan, in partnership with his father, Tom. When he’s not on the pitch or farming in the drumlin hills of Monaghan, Edward enjoys spending time with his fiancé Trisha O’Donnell and daughter Bláithín.

Christopher Tuffy – a spring calving dairy farmer from Sligo, milking on a leased block. He farms alongside his parents, partner Eimear and baby Iarlaith. Christopher plays football with Enniscrone/Kilglass GAA.

Andrew McMenamin – works on his family’s farm, which is a calf-to-beef farm, buying from local dairy farmers and finishing all stock. He buys in 30 calves per year and aims to finish as many as he can off grass before the second winter.

Neil Reidy – from west Clare, milking 111 spring calving cows on predominately heavy soils land. He graduated with a Level 6 Certificate in Farming from Salesian Agricultural College.

William Fouhy – from Kildorrery, Co. Cork, farming in partnership with his parents, milking a pedigree Holstein Friesian herd of cows. William’s hobbies include GAA, golf, soccer and horse racing.

Michael Quigley – a dairy farmer from north Tipperary, milking 360 cows on mostly rented land on long-term leases. With his brother James, Michael focuses on running a simple system focusing on utilising as much grass as possible and keeping cows and young stock in the best condition.

Frank Melody – alongside his brother Joseph, Frank runs a pastured egg business on the family farm in Bunratty, Clare. A trainee solicitor, Frank also enjoys playing hurling for Newmarket-On-Fergus.

Kieran Dunphy – a new entrant to dairy farming in 2018, currently milking 170 cows on a milking platform of 62ha and 85ha in total. Outside of farming, Kieran enjoys working within his community, playing GAA and following horseracing.

Caroline O’Keeffe – a dairy and beef farmer, Caroline farms part-time with her family in north Cork. She is a member of Banteer Macra in Avondhu, Cork.

Henry Cahill – a 22-year-old dairy farmer from Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick with a passion for all things agriculture. He studied in Pallaskenry and has a Level 6 degree.

Bill Gleeson – a dairy and beef farmer from outside Nenagh, Bill likes to focus on doing the simple things right to improve herd performance.

Joe Hughes – 29 years old from Carnew, Co. Wicklow, Joe graduated with a BSc in Agriculture from Waterford Institute of Technology. He is a third-generation dairy farmer who works alongside his parents, milking 370 cows in a winter and spring milk system.

Edward Roe – in partnership with his father, Edward runs a suckler farm which includes some pedigree Herefords. They breed their own replacements and finish the rest. Edward is 34 years old from Roscrea Co. Tipperary.

Helena Coughlin – full time dairy and beef farming in Avondhu in partnership with her parents. She has a B.Ag in Animal and Crop Production from University College Dublin (UCD), and returned home to farm after a number of years working in consumer foods in the US and in the agri industry in Ireland.