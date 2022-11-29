Independent TD for Laois Offaly, Carol Nolan, has said that the new Agri-Food Regulator will have to clearly and quickly prove that the body is on the side of suppliers.

She said that she is cautiously welcoming the creation of the new regulator which has the power to issue fines of up to €10 million to companies in breach of unfair trading practices (UTP).

“I have been engaging with the head of the Unfair Trading Practices Enforcement Authority (EA) within the Department of Agriculture on these issues for some time now,” said Deputy Nolan.

“That engagement has always thrown up very specific concerns around the fear that food producers have in terms of their capacity to be penalised for seeking a fair price for their goods.”

“That is why I want to see evidence of an immediate culture change in this area. Ireland has plenty of experience of what happens when a light-touch approach to regulation is implemented. We do not need a repeat of that here.”

Advertisement

Deputy Nolan added that the devil will be in the detail of the remit assigned to the Agri-Food Regulator, specifically its power to go into companies and investigate the basis for their claims that they cannot pay producers and suppliers a fair price.

“No one wants to see a hostile regulatory environment being created, but we do need to urgently shift the balance of power in this area, where for too long the farmer has had to just walk away and accept the price he or she was given.

“Those days need to be consigned to the past.”