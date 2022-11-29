The sheep trade continues to move in the right direction, as lamb prices remain on the rise, with base quotes moving up 15c/kg in cases on last week.

Many factories have held prices to late last week’s levels, but the trade is still on an upward trajectory despite this.

Kildare Chilling remains on a base price of €6.50/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus up to a 22kg carcass weight.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) also remains on a base price of €6.35/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, but up to a 22.5kg carcass weight.

One western-based plant has upped its base price for lambs by 15c/kg to now stand on a base of €6.50/kg.

Overall, base prices are ranging from €6.35/kg up to €6.50/kg coming into the start of the week.

QA lambs are moving at prices ranged from €6.45/kg up to €6.65/kg, with top prices ranging from €6.75/kg up to €6.85/kg.

Most meat processing plants are now paying up to a 22.5kg carcass weight; however, some are still quoting up to 22kg, but most are now paying up to 22.5kg and even deals to 23kg are being secured.

Ewe trade

Ewe prices are also on the rise with base prices increasing by as much as 20c/kg.

ICM is the biggest mover in price, upping its base price to €3.20/kg. Quotes from other plants range from €3.00/kg up to €3.10/kg.

Top prices for ewes are now reaching €3.60-3.70/kg.