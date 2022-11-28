There was an increase in the number of cattle slaughtered in the 10 months ending October of this year compared to the same period in 2021, latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show today (Monday, November 28).

Between January and October 2022, cattle slaughterings rose by 7.5% when compared with the same period in 2021.

Calf slaughterings are also included with the total cattle figures according to the CSO.

Year on year analysis of the figures for the month of October 2022 show that when compared with data for the month of October 2021, cattle slaughterings increased by 5.9% this year.

Advertisement

The CSO conducts a monthly survey of all slaughterings at both meat establishments approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and slaughterhouses, meat plants that are approved by local authorities. Source: CSO

The latest figures show that sheep slaughterings increased by 7.4% between January and October 2022 when compared with the same period in 2021.

The data from the CSO also points to an increase of 5.5% in the number of sheep slaughtered in the month of October 2022 compared with the month of October 2021.

However pig slaughterings fell by 5.6% in the month of October 2022 compared with the month of October 2021.

Advertisement

Source: CSO

The number of pigs slaughtered also decreased by 0.6% between January and October 2022 when compared with the same ten month period in 2021.

Previous analysis by the CSO highlighted that the number of cattle slaughtered during the period January to September 2022 had increased by 7.7% The figures also outlined that cattle slaughterings increased by 4.5% in the month of September compared to the month of September 2021. Source: CSO

The livestock slaughterings CSO figures for September 2022 also highlight that pig slaughterings decreased by 3.7% in the month of September 2022 compared with the month of September 2021.