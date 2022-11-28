In this week’s factory quotes, steer base price is being quoted at €4.70/kg on the grid at most outlets, with one factory offering €4.80/kg on the grid for in-spec steers with a carcass weight between 300-400kg.

Heifer price is being quoted at 5-10c/kg above this level.

These quotes indicate a 20c/kg price increase on three weeks ago when many outlets were successfully buying large numbers of steers at €4.50/kg.

Official figures indicate that weekly kill numbers have remained strong up to the week ending Sunday, November 20, but conversations with factory agents would indicate the finished cattle supply is tightening, while demand is remaining firm.

Agriland has been told of farmers receiving flat-price deals for batches of well-finished O and P-grade bullocks late last week – an option that was scarcely available from factories since late summer, the last time supplies were tight.

This week will likely see procurement managers and factory agents hitting the road and calling suppliers to see if they have any numbers of finished cattle available.

Most, if not all forward-type beef cattle have been housed by now, and with prices up 20c/kg in the past three weeks, it appears some beef finishers are happy to hold cattle for an extra week or two and see what direction price will move.

However, the issue of short-fleshed cattle appearing at factories has been highlighted recently and farmers have been reminded to ensure their prime cattle are sufficiently fleshed before sending them to the factory.

Advertisement

Factory quotes: Cows

Cow price remains solid, but procurement staff continue to note large numbers of cows appearing at lairages direct from parlours.

A flat price of €4.50/kg is being quoted for U-grade cows with €4.40/kg being quoted for R-grade cows.

Finished O and P-grade cows are being quoted at €4.20/kg and €4.10 respectively.

More money may be available for batches of well-finished cows but cows with carcass weights below 270kg and a fat score below a 2+ will be priced at lower rates.

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at a flat price of €4.80/kg and €4.70/kg for U and R-grade bulls respectively. €4.60 and €4.50/kg is on offer for O and P grade bulls respectively.

Finally, factory quotes for under-16-month bulls are coming in at €4.70/kg on the grid.