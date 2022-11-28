Ifac has invited farmers across Ireland to take part in its annual Farm Survey, which aims to gather insights on what is important to farming families and businesses around the country.

This is the fifth year that the agri-business service has run the nationwide survey, the findings of which be combined with emerging trends across the various sectors, before being published in the Irish Farm Report 2023.

“Our annual Farm Survey uncovers real insights about farming in Ireland today.

“Our expert teams help our clients to make well-informed and positive financial decisions to enhance their profitability and secure their futures,” said Philip O’Connor, head of farm support at Ifac.

He stated that 2022 Irish Farm Report found that the main challenges facing Irish farmers last year were increasing input costs, struggles finding employees and carving out time for financial planning.

“Succession planning in particular, which we know can empower families and provide a sustainable future for their farm business.

“It [the report] also provided evidence of farmer optimism and consensus about the need to take climate action, with 97% open to incorporating renewable energy on their farms,” he added.

Those wishing to participate have until Sunday, December 11, to fill out the survey which takes about four minutes to complete according to Ifac.

Ifac Farm Report 2022

Last year’s Irish Farm Report found that two in three farmers do not have a succession plan in place, with one in five of those without one stating that the biggest challenge to this is an unappealing lifestyle for the next generation.

In relation to climate change, the report revealed that 94% of farmers believe reducing greenhouse gas production on farms is important, with 38% of participants stating that they were worried about the cost of doing so.

Other figures showed that ag-tech use is becoming more popular, with 32% of participants using technology on farm to improve efficiency.

Among those who do not use these innovations, 52% cited costs as the biggest barrier to implementing them.

The 2022 report and links to complete this year’s survey can be found on ifac’s website.