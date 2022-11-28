The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has announced that the commission will support the loading of two grain ships from Ukraine.

Speaking at the ‘Grain from Ukraine Summit’, von der Leyen said: “Russia is again using food as a weapon.”

Addressing the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, she added: “Russia has destroyed your agricultural production, targeted your grain silos, and blockaded your ports.

“You are showing unwavering commitment to global food security, international responsibility and solidarity with those most in need. And we stand by your side.

“In Bali, G20 leaders called for global solidarity to fight hunger caused by Russia’s war of aggression. We will not falter in our responsibilities and will continue to do everything we can on this front,” she stated.

Grain from Ukraine

The commission president explained that the Solidarity Lanes, which were set up earlier this year by the commission and member states to ensure produce is allowed to leave Ukraine, have proven to be a success.

Von der Leyen continued: “Since May, they have enabled the export of more than 17 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain and food products.

“And they are the only option for the export of all other, non-agricultural Ukrainian goods to the rest of the world.

“The Solidarity Lanes have become a lifeline for Ukraine’s economy, bringing more than 19 billion [euro] of much-needed income to Ukrainian farmers and businesses.”

She explained that the European Commission, along with financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the World Bank, have now mobilised one billion euro of additional funding to boost the capacity of the Solidarity Lanes.

Support for 2 ships

Von der Leyen confirmed to the summit that the EU would support the loading of twos ships with grain from Ukraine.

The commission will pay to transport 40,000t of grain, which is the remainder of the grain that Ukraine has made available, whatever the costs are.

“It is very important to signal to the world today that we will not let our most vulnerable partners down,” von der Leyen stated.

“And we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Black Sea Grain Initiative

Last week, it was announced that the Black Sea Grain Initiative, to export grain from ports in Ukraine, will be extended for 120 days.

Under the deal grain exports resumed in August, after Ukraine had been unable to export grain by cargo ship since February 24, due to a blockade in the Black Sea by Russian forces.

To date the total cargo of agricultural produce shipped under the initiative including sunflower oil (7%); rapeseed (7%); wheat (30%); and corn (41%) exceeded 11 million tonnes.