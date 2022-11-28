The first few weeks post-drying-off are considered to be a high-risk period for cows picking up mastitis or an infection.

Because of this, it is important to monitor cows daily and act quickly if anything is of concern.

Swollen quarters are what you need to be on the lookout for, as this is an indication of a possible infection.

Any cows that look like they may have an issue should be removed to a handling area and checked.

Drying-off

The drying-off of cows has begun on many farms across the country, with any cows requiring extra attention being the first to be dried-off.

A high level of hygiene is important to prevent any cows from picking up infection during the process, but unfortunately, they can still occur.

Because of this is it important to continue to check dried-off cows for the first number of weeks post-drying-off for any signs of infection.

Cows post-drying-off need to be checked for any signs of swelling in their quarters, heat, hardness, redness and pain.

You should avoid handling or stripping unaffected quarters so that the teat seal remains intact.

If you suspect that a cow has a case of mastitis you should consult a vet to determine the best course of treatment for the animal.

It is important that any case of clinical mastitis is recorded and is noted when completing a milk recording in the following lactation.

Hygiene

To reduce the risk of a possible infection or cases of mastitis it is important that a high level of hygiene is maintained during the dry period.

But it is particularly important in cows that are recently dried-off.

You should ensure that sheds are not overcrowded and each cow has a cubicle.

If cows lying on slats or passageways, this will only increase the chance of them picking up an infection.