Ireland now has a second sexed semen lab, which is based in the national cattle breeding centre (NCBC) lab in Naas, Co. Kildare.

This means that in the space of 12 months Ireland has gone from having no sexed labs to two.

NCBC is a joint venture between the two largest AI companies in Ireland: Progressive Genetics and Munster Bovine.

The existing NCBC lab in Naas was opened in 2015, the new sexed semen facility has just been added and is operated by Sexing Technologies.

Sexing Technologies also operates the sexed semen lab located in Teagasc Moorepark.

Advertisement

Sexed semen

Sources have revealed to Agriland that the sexed semen lab in the NCBC facility in Naas is now operational and producing sexed straws for NCBC.

It is understood that the lab had a number of early operational issues which have been resolved.

The lab will now begin producing sexed straws for Munster Bovine and Progressive Genetics customers.

This will likely increase the number of sexed straws available to Progressive Genetics and Munster Bovine customers in the upcoming breeding season.

Demand

The demand for sexed semen saw a strong uptake during the 2022 breeding season and this trend is likely to continue.

Advertisement

Many of the artificial insemination (AI) companies including Munster Bovine and Progressive Genetics ran out of sexed straws early in the breeding season in 2022.

Most of the sexed straws were sold before the breeding season began on farms.

More and more dairy farmers are seeing the benefit of obtaining heifers from their best cows and then using beef sires on the remaining cows.

But while the selection of dairy sires is extremely important for the progression of your herd it is also important that you select high value beef sires.

During the dry period many farmers will begin the selection of bulls for breeding in 2023 and it may also be a good time to select beef sires for use on your cows.