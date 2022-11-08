Discussions are taking place on the possibility of opening a new sexed-semen lab in the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC) facility in Naas, Co. Kildare, Agriland has learned.

The existing lab in Naas was opened in 2015 and it is understood that there is capacity in the facility to produce artificial insemination (AI) sexed straws there.

NCBC is a joint venture by the two largest AI companies in Ireland: Progressive Genetics and Munster Bovine.

Ireland’s first sexed-semen lab opened in Moorepark in November 2021 and is operated by Sexing Technologies.

The November opening of the lab resulted in limited availability of sexed straws for the 2022 breeding season, with most companies running out of sexed AI straws early in the season.

Increased availability is anticipated for the 2023 breeding season, but concerns have been voiced that there may not be the required level that some AI companies may demand.

A large proportion of dairy farmers are now looking to use sexed straws, or at least considering their use on a small portion of their herd.

The NCBC lab in Naas currently produces conventional straws for use by Progressive Genetics and Munster Bovine customers.

However, it is understood that discussions have taken place in relation to the NCBC lab around producing sexed semen straws.

This is being driven by the high demand for sexed straws from dairy farmers and all indicators suggest this is likely to increase further in the coming years.

The lab, currently based in Teagasc Moorepark, has a number of AI companies already using the facilities, which could limit access for NCBC.

There could also be logistical questions for NCBC around the issue of transport of semen to Moorepark and then onwards to customers.

Industry sources suggest that with the national herd now levelling off, the demand for sexed semen will likely increase further as farmers move to only breed replacements from their best animals.