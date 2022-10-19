The British artificial insemination (AI) company Genus ABS has announced a partnership with Ireland Genetics also known as the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC).

The partnership means that Genus ABS will become the official distributor of NCBC bulls within Great Britain with immediate effect. This means that some of Ireland top bulls will now be available to even more dairy farmers in the UK.

NCBC bulls were already available in Britain, but this partnership will increase the number of farmers that will have access to these bulls.

Genus ABS

Genus ABS is part of ABS Global, which is headquartered in DeForest, Wisconsin, US, providing bovine genetics, reproduction services, technologies, and udder care products.

Advertisement

It markets its products and services in more than 70 countries around the world.

A statement announcing the partnership, stated: “With 17 out of the top 20 selling bulls in Ireland last year owned by Ireland genetics, we are excited to offer the highest-ranking sires for spring- and autumn-calving herds and grazing based systems.”

The statement further reads: “Combined with Genus ABS’ service and technology offering, and best fertility sexed product through Intelligen, our portfolio just got a whole lot stronger.”

EBI and Irish genetics

This announcement highlights that economic breeding index (EBI) is in demand among dairy farmers around the world.

Advertisement

The EBI was introduced in 2001 and has been hugely successful in improving the national dairy herd in a number of ways, including production and fertility.

The introduction of these high EBI, high solids bulls could be very beneficial to British dairy farmers on cheese contracts or other contracts where solids are important.

It also shows that Irish genetics are now in demand, outside of Ireland which can only be a positive for the sector.