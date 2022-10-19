Met Éireann has today (Wednesday, October 19) issued a Status Orange weather warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in several counties for this afternoon and tonight.

A Status Orange thunderstorm warning is in place for Dublin; Kildare; Louth; Meath; and Wicklow, with a Status Orange rainfall warning in place for Wexford and Wicklow.

A status yellow rain warning is also in place for Carlow; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Louth; Meath; Offaly; Cavan; Monaghan; Cork; Kerry; and Tipperary.

The warnings are to remain in place till midnight tonight (October 19).

Advertisement

A further weather warning has been issued for rainfall by the UK Met Office for Antrim; Armagh; Down; Tyrone; and Derry.

Met Éireann has advised that disruption is likely in the affected counties as a result of the adverse weather.

The national forecaster said that counties covered by these warnings may also experience some localised flooding and disruption.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has asked all road users to be extremely careful while travelling during the weather warnings.

Advertisement

People in counties affected by the Status Orange warning are being urged to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Drivers should slow down, increase braking distance and choose an alternative route if the road ahead is flooded.

Cyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to wear bright clothing to ensure they can be seen while on the roads.